National Police Week recognized at Montana Capitol

HELENA — Tuesday, a national police week ceremony was held at the Capitol to honor past and present law enforcement officers across Montana.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen spoke about the many challenges officers face in our state, from covering vast rural areas to working in extreme weather conditions, yet they continue answering the call to protect their communities.

“We like seeing the highway patrolmen in the local café, we say hello to our local sheriff’s deputies and local police officers, and that really is one of the great things about this state,” Knudsen shared.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News A list of Montana's fallen law enforcement rests in the Capitol rotunda.

Around 150 law enforcement officers in Montana have died in the line of duty since 1878. Their names were read aloud inside the Capitol rotunda.

Knusdsen expressed, “The biggest message to Montanans is we appreciate the service of law enforcement, and sometimes, unfortunately, that means the loss.”

In addition to this week being national police week, May 15 marks Peace Officers Memorial Day, which was proclaimed by President Kennedy in 1962.

