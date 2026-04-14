New camp program supports children with incarcerated parents

The Lewis and Clark County Commission just approved a new program to support children with incarcerated parents.

Camp Bright Horizons will offer a summer camp experience at the end of July for kids 12 to 15 with an incarcerated parent.

In partnership with Carroll College and supported by the county’s criminal justice services, the camp will have activities like climbing, scavenger hunts, arts and crafts, and more.

It also allows kids to connect with each other, and connects caregivers with resources to support their kids.

Organizers say children with incarcerated parents often deal with emotional, social, and economic challenges, and they hope the initiative will help address that.

“A camp for children who have incarcerated parents is really important because it's working to break those intergenerational cycles of crime and it's providing these kids with the support they need,” said Alyssa Spies, Lewis and Clark County Department of Criminal Justice Services criminal justice diversion coordinator.

The connection doesn’t end with camp. There will be follow-up events each month after to continue the mission. More information about the program can be found here.

