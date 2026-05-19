New East Helena gym convenient for residents

Just a few months ago, if an East Helena resident wanted to get an indoor workout in, they would have to drive over to the Treasure State capital. Now, as East Helena's community grows, they’ll have an option much closer to home.

“This is by far the closest option and the convenience is amazing,” said 406 Bridge Fitness 227 member Diana MacDonald.

The 227 gym has been in the works for about five years. Owner Amber Giulio has lived in East Helena for 10 years, and got the idea after hearing the need from community members on more than one occasion.

Evan Charney, MTN News The owner of the gym speaking with members

“I have heard multiple times because of myself driving into town and having to go somewhere else to work out that we needed something in East Helena," Giulio said.

After opening on March 9th, the gym already has over 300 members, the majority of whom are East Helena residents.

The new facility is open 24 hours and cuts the commute for many residents who previously had to venture over to Helena.

Evan Charney, MTN News An overhead view of the new gym space

“There's really no excuse because it’s 5 minutes from my house,” MacDonald stated.

“It's about two and a half blocks, it's pretty convenient,” said member Bill Qualls. “It is a very good opportunity for everybody that's in East Helena. I'm surprised that it’s not filling up faster.”

For staff, they’re not just trying to build a gym, but a community of people who care about all aspects of health and wellness, not just lifting weights, and encouraging feedback on how to make the experience better for members.

“I really connect with the members individually and have deep conversations,” said director of impact and head coach Jenny Wolf Bell. “Find out what they’re needing, what they’re lacking, and I feel like the general consensus is that this has been a really good blessing for everyone, they’re very happy that it's here.”

Evan Charney, MTN News A gym coach teaches a class

From unique class and program options, to IV drips, a sauna and steam room, cryotherapy, tanning bed, smoothie bar, and even a 3D scanner, there’s something for everyone to better themselves however they see fit.

“I look forward to exercising for the first time in my entire life,” MacDonald said.

“I just love that we're able to help people impact their life in a positive way,” Giulio stated. “I think it's needed more right now than ever.”

Staff say their goal is to hit a thousand members by the end of July, and encourage feedback from members and the community based on their needs. More information on the new gym can be found here.

