New Year's fitness goals: turning resolutions into routines

HELENA — It happens every January. Gyms get busier, energy is high, and motivation is everywhere. From new members to new classes, there’s a fresh start feeling. MTN checked in with Crossroads Fitness in Helena to see how the new year rush is shaping up.

Dan Tessitore has been a personal trainer in Helena for over 5 years, and says they see plenty of new faces in January that don’t stick around as they’d like.

“January is the busiest month of the year for a personal trainer for sure,” Tessitore said.

Evan Charney, MTN News A rack of free weights at Crossroads Fitness

Tessitore says a big reason for this is burnout, with people pushing further than they need to to see change. All it takes is a couple of short workouts a week and to be consistent long-term.

“Just show up is really the most important thing,” Tessitore said. “A lot of people are very motivated in January, and the motivation starts to fade. Motivation comes and goes, you just need to show up and do it without thinking about it, and being here is half the battle. The only bad workout is the one you don’t show up for.”

Staff say they see up to 50% more people in the first few months of the year. Crossroads aims to keep its members long-term, offering shorter memberships for people looking to try before they buy.

“If you love it, you'll stick with it, said assistant general manager Whitney Taylor. “So we do calls every 30, 60, 90, [days] so usually 3 months, if you can capture them and keep them for 3 months, they're more likely to stay with you for the long term.”

Evan Charney, MTN News A member swimming laps at Crossroads Fitness

But working out isn't everything, as staying hydrated, a balanced diet, and getting plenty of rest is the best formula for long-term health benefits.

“If youre short on sleep, that can negatively affect how quickly or how much fat you can lose,” Tessitore said. “A good night’s sleep is really in the top two or three things for overall health.”

Taylor says for people nervous to get started, they do their best to be available for help, offering free fitness assessments with trainers, group classes, and hope to build a welcoming community.

Evan Charney, MTN News Two members attending a fitness class at Crossroads Fitness

“I just like the camaraderie of a group fitness setting, and I feel like they’re my friends now,” Taylor said.

Whether you’re just starting or getting back into it, small steps can lead to big results.

