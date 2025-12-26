NORAD helps Montanans follow Santa's journey

HELENA — For most of the year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command tracks aircraft and monitors threats in the skies above North America, but once a year, the high-tech defense system takes on a very different mission: tracking Santa Claus.

The NORAD Santa Tracker has become a Christmas Eve tradition across the country and here in Helena, letting kids follow Santa’s journey around the world in real time.

While the tracker may feel like holiday fun, it’s powered by the same radar satellites, and personnel that protect the continent every day.

Montana plays a role in that mission. Just north of Helena, Malmstrom Air Force Base and its surrounding missile fields are a key part of America’s defense network- systems closely connected to NORAD’s operations.

So whether it’s watching over national security or making sure Santa clears Montana airspace safely, NORAD keeps its eyes on the sky.

This year, Santa wrapped up his journey early Thursday morning, delivering more than 8 billion 231 million gifts worldwide, according to the NORAD website.

