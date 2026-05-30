HELENA — Many kids can only dream of making the Olympics, but at Warren Elementary, a former student who did just that returned to his old stomping grounds.

(WATCH: Olympian and Helena native returns to old school)

Former Warren School students now top-tier athletes

Olympic freeskier Konnor Ralph came back to his hometown during the skiing offseason, joined by Warren alums Colter Petre and Sean Herrin, who were part of the MSU Bobcats national championship team. The three took the time to speak to over 200 Warren students and reminisced about their childhoods.

“Coming back here, it all slows down,” Ralph continued, “and you remember some of the old things that you used to love doing, like cruising around Helena or coming to your own school. It's been amazing, man.”

Evan Charney, MTN News Ralph walks the halls of his old school

Ralph skied at the Great Divide in his youth before pursuing professional skiing. Now, he’s passing along advice to the next generation.

To this day, he remembers Warren's motto: be kind, be honest, be safe, be respectful, and be responsible.

Evan Charney, MTN News Ralph shown with Warren alums Colter Petre and Sean Herrin, who were part of the MSU Bobcats national championship team

In his speech, he highlighted how working hard and having a passion for what you do can help achieve your goals, advice that’s already left an impact.

“It was cool,” said Warren 5th grader Eli Cohn. “I thought he gave me a great speech to work harder for my dreams. I now want to be like Konnor, come from a small town, and try to make it. Now I'm gonna dream big, just like he did.”

Evan Charney, MTN News Ralph autographing a poster for a student

Ralph took the time to answer questions, popped into classrooms to meet students, and gave out autographs on a custom poster made by Petre’s father.

Ralph also appreciated having the chance to catch up with former teachers, who he says all had a role in becoming the person he is today.

“It’s just really amazing to have a kid come from our community and end up on TV and doing something that the whole world knows who he is now, and to know that he came from little Helena, Montana,” said Ralph’s first-grade teacher, Rachel O’Brian, who was in attendance.

Evan Charney, MTN News Ralph's 1st grade teacher and mom posing for a photo

Additionally, Ralph’s mother, Chris, is a former Warren kindergarten teacher, and got to reconnect with some of her former students.

Warren students, staff, and families say they loved having Ralph back home, and Ralph shares the same sentiment.

“Thank you, Helena,” Ralph said. “I appreciate all the love and support you guys gave me through the winter. It's been awesome to be back.”

Evan Charney, MTN News A poster made for Ralph during the Olympics

A welcome back home party will be held for Ralph at Ten Mile Creek Brewery this Saturday at 2 p.m.

