“Outrun the Sun” helps solar project for Helena Food Share

The Helena Sun Run this weekend aims to complete the fundraising efforts for the solar project for Helena Food Share.

The Helena Food Share is raising money to implement solar panels that will provide a third of the annual energy for the building.

Participants can either run, bike, or walk either a one-mile fun run or the full 5K. Roughly 100 people are registered for the event so far.

This is the 10th annual Helena Sun Run, but just the second year that the event will sponsor the food share to help them reach their goal of $120,000.

They’re just over halfway towards their goal and appreciate any support and donations from the community.

“Really, by having these solar panels, it just allows us to utilize our fundraising more efficiently and put that towards food and putting food on people's tables,” said Helena Food Share executive director Jordan Evertz.

Runners will take off right from outside Helena Food Share. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. and is open to all until the start of the event. More information can be found on their website.

