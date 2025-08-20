Carroll College students continued a more than century-old tradition on Wednesday, walking in the steps of those who came before. It's the first day of classes, and students are eager to learn, make friends, and find their community.

“When you get to the stage in your life where you're a senior like i am or even a junior,” said senior and Student Body President Jack Conway, “You kind of come to love this school, and it's not something that I really expected when I was a freshman to grow so close to a place and a community.”

Saints head back to class at Carroll College

Faculty members say class sizes remained stable this year, with the incoming freshman class about the same size as last year, and they saw an increase in international students.

A smaller school like Carroll allows for smaller class sizes, fostering close connections with classmates and professors.

Evan Charney, MTN News Students are treated to a welcome breakfast on the first day of classes

New students said there was something special about Carroll that would allow them to come out of their shells and thrive.

“When I toured it, I liked the smaller class size and just the environment, and it was a very pretty campus,” said Freshman Caitie Moss. “So I decided to come here because it was less overwhelming and a very nice campus, and a lot of people I can get to know.”

Even after graduating, Carroll’s students tend to find their way back to their alma mater..

“This is my second semester teaching at Carroll, said Assistant Nursing Faculty Amanda Evans. “I am a Carroll College graduate, class of 2016, so this feels like a second home to me. I'm really excited to be back teaching nursing students.”

Family at Carroll can be literal, or the ones these students build during their years there.

Although it may be a smaller college, the eagerness to grow and build connections helps current students and past alumni feel right at home.

