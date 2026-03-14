Serve Montana hosts annual symposium for members

Serve Montana hosted their 17th annual symposium at Carroll College this week.

The event brings together more than 150 members for a series of speakers, workshops, and conference-style breakout sessions designed to help participants connect and learn more about the different pathways AmeriCorps offers.

Governor Greg Gianforte has also proclaimed this week “AmeriCorps Week,” recognizing and celebrating those who are serving their communities.

Serve Montana receives AmeriCorps funding to support programs and partnerships that create service opportunities aimed at meeting the needs of communities across Montana.

Officials say the event plays an important role in developing their members and equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to better serve their mission.

“The goal is that they gain skills for service, that they meet each other and network because we are so spread out across the fourth largest state,” explained the governor’s office director of community service Sarah Sadowski, “and then the third piece would be the life after skills. What do we do after? How do we put this on a resume? How do I know what I want to do after serving?”

Serve Montana says they're always recruiting for their programs, and anyone needing more information can find it here.

