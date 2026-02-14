Special Olympics Montana Passion Plunge this Saturday

This Saturday, people will be expressing their passion for the annual Sweetheart Passion Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Montana.

Starting in Whitefish in 1999 and now growing to more than a dozen locations across the state, Montana’s polar plunges are a yearly tradition where those brave enough can jump into icy waters to raise funds for Montana Special Olympics athletes and families.

This year, Helena’s event takes place at the Town Pump in East Helena. So far, there are over 50 people registered to take the dive, 9 teams registered, and more than 9,500 dollars raised.

The polar plunges are organized largely by local law enforcement, and you’ll likely see a few Helena area members taking the plunge.

Check-in starts at 10:30 a.m. with the event starting at noon.

