HELENA — June 15 marks World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, a global effort to shine a light on the abuse, neglect, and exploitation of older adults and encourage people to recognize the warning signs. State leaders gathered in Helena to raise awareness and stress the importance of protecting some of the state's most vulnerable residents.

(WATCH: State leaders discuss elder abuse in Montana)

State leaders discuss elder abuse in Montana

“The victims of these crimes are very real; they are your parents, your grandparents, your loved ones, your friends, and all of our neighbors,” Angie Rolando, an assistant attorney general, shared.

Officials say scammers frequently target older adults, using phone calls, emails, text messages, and other tactics to gain access to personal information or money.

The department encourages seniors and their loved ones to learn the warning signs and report suspected abuse when they see it.

Lee Johnson, the administrator for the Montana Division of Criminal Investigations, said, “Maybe they are talking about someone new they are visiting with in their home or on the phone frequently, start looking at financial records and talking to them.”

In 2023, the Montana Department of Justice introduced the elder justice unit and has investigated around 110 cases since its start.

“As we look at our elderly population and the wealth they have assembled, they become targets of these scams,” Johnson said.

In addition to the Division of Criminal Investigations, Adult Protective Services, the commissioner of securities and insurance, and Stockman Bank, dug deeper into the impacts on our communities.

“We need stronger systems to prevent abuse, respond effectively when it does happen, and ensure justice for victims,” James Brown, the commissioner of Securities and Insurance at the Office of the Montana State Auditor, expressed.

According to complaints submitted to the CSI Securities Division, some of the top scams for elders are romance and pig butchering scams. This year, Montanans have lost over 5 million dollars due to scams like these.

“I think the biggest thing at stake is the livelihood of the victims it impacts,” Rolando added.

But it is not just scams that impact our seniors; they can also be the targets of neglect, emotional, and physical abuse. The issue continues to be underreported. For every one report, it is estimated that 23 go unreported.

If you believe yourself or someone you know is a victim of elder abuse, you can reach out to local law enforcement, Adult Protective Services, the Montana Department of Justice, and the State Auditors’ Office.

