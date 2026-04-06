The Bray receives grant funding for preservation project

HELENA — The Archie Bray Foundation in Helena has received a $13,000 grant from the Montana Historical Foundation.

The Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts will use the funds to restore its 19th-century blacksmith shop, stabilizing the structure and cataloging its tools so it can be opened to the public.

The Foundation for Montana History is awarding over $255,000 to communities across Montana.

Other grant recipients include the Powell County Museum and Arts Foundation for the old Montana prison tower 7 roof repair, the Beaverhead County Cemetery Board for Centennial Valley Cemeteries GPR Project, the Butte Citizens for preservation and revitalization for the story of Butte app and website, and the Nine Mile Community Center for historic Stark School outhouse preservation in Frenchtown.

The foundation of Montana history is a nonprofit based in Helena that raises private funds and makes grants for community-based history initiatives.

Since starting the grant program in 2012, they have placed over $2.1 million into history and preservation projects.

