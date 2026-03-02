Total Lunar Eclipse visible over Montana early Tuesday morning

A total lunar eclipse will become visible over Big Sky Country beginning at 4:04 a.m. Tuesday morning, lasting for 58 minutes.

Also known as a "blood moon", a total lunar eclipse occurs when Earth passes directly between the Sun and Moon, casting a shadow across the Moon's surface and causing it to turn a deep reddish-orange for a short amount of time. A lunar eclipse only occurs during the full moon phase.

The moon has a light red-orange tint if it is in the partial shadow, or penumbra, and turns a deep red when it’s in the darkest part of the shadow, called the umbra.

MTN

But why does it appear red? During a lunar eclipse, the Earth’s atmosphere scatters most light colors, but refracts (or bends) red and orange light toward the moon due to their longer wavelengths.

You do not need any special equipment to view a lunar eclipse, unlike a solar eclipse, which requires special glasses to protect your eyes. Although a camera, binoculars, or a telescope would certainly help.

You can find the moon in the western sky near the constellation Leo during the time of the eclipse. Most of Montana will have clear skies early tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will be in the 20s and low 30s around the time of the eclipse, so make sure to dress warm if you plan on heading out.

The next total lunar eclipse visible in Montana will not be until June 26, 2029.