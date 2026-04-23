Volunteers help upgrade FireSafe garden

The Tri-County FireSafe Demonstration Garden is getting some upgrades, and in honor of Earth Day, volunteers headed down to get their hands dirty.

The public garden showcases different types of plants people can use at home—varieties that are fire, drought, and deer-resistant.

Members of NorthWestern Energy and DNRC volunteered to help with the project—upgrading fences and laying down fabric and gravel to make watering more effective.

The garden was made possible by volunteers who’ve put in more than 700 hours on the garden and its upgrades since construction began in 2021.

Organizers say they appreciate the help as they work to educate the public on best practices for both conservation and fire safety.

“I think one of the things we have to learn is how to take care of the earth a little better, and that means conserving resources,” said Tri-County FireSafe Working Group board president Lois Olsen. “It also very much means being fire safe.”

Tri-County Fire Safe also offers resources for anyone looking to make their home safer. You can find more information here.

