Volunteers plant pinwheels supporting Strengthening Families Month

April is Strengthening Families Month, a time focused on keeping children safe and supporting families across our communities.

On Friday at Shodair Children’s Hospital and in neighborhoods across Helena, volunteers came together for a simple but meaningful act — planting blue pinwheels. Those pinwheels are the national symbol for child abuse prevention, and they serve as a reminder of the care every child deserves.

April is also National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and organizers hope to plant more than 1,200 pinwheels locally. The Montana Children’s Trust Fund has already shared over 12,000 pinwheels with more than 70 organizations hosting events this month.

Leaders say each pinwheel may be small, but together they send a powerful message… one that encourages people to look out for children and start conversations about how to keep them safe.

