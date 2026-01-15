'We the People' prepares young Montanans for the future

HELENA — On Wednesday, 75 students from across the state competed in the annual high school “We the People” competition in Helena, hosted by the Montana Justice Foundation.

“It prepares them for a lot of avenues as they prepare for their future,” Dan Gatley, the state coordinator for Montana’s ‘We the People,’ said.

The "We the People" competition is a national academic event, run by the Center for Civic Education, that tests students' knowledge of the U.S. Constitution and government through simulated congressional hearings, where students act as expert witnesses.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

This year, teams testified before community volunteer judges like the new Helena City Manager and supreme court staff.

Gatley said, “It makes kids collaborate with their classmates, it makes them use critical thinking, organizational skills, and it really does provide an outlet for these kids to voice their opinion.”

The winning team and the runner-up from Montana will have the opportunity to compete at the national finals in Washington, D.C. Last year, Laurel High School represented Montana at the national competition.

