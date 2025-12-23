Weather not likely to impact holiday travel out of Helena

Montana winters can be harsh at times, and travelers are used to preparing for the worst.

“We were worried, and that’s why we took a flight,” said passenger Lindsay Douglas. “We were scared that there might be snow. We booked our flight two months ago just because we were scared of snow, cause you never know with Montana.”

With the temperatures staying up, travelers can expect an easier time getting in and out of Helena.

“Well, it is beautiful weather here; we definitely could have probably drove,” Douglas said.

Evan Charney, MTN News Natural light coming in the main airport terminal

For those who are flying, anyone with a connection through one of the hubs should be aware of the conditions, as they may impact your travel plans if passing through.

“I know Salt Lake has been super windy, so it was a little scary taking off cause there was quite a bit of turbulence, a little bumpy,” Douglas said.

Another hub to keep an eye on is Seattle, as the Pacific Northwest experienced extreme flooding conditions within the last week.

Airport staff say that during the holidays, they usually see more people traveling out of state to celebrate. Most outgoing flights only have a handful of seats left.

Evan Charney, MTN News Giant ornaments decorate the airport baggage claim conveyor belt

While warm temperatures will most likely prevent most of Montana from having a white Christmas this year, traveling conditions on the road may still be affected.

“It’ll be mostly a rain-to-snow mix at times, with a little bit of ice in there as well,” said MTN meteorologist Joey Biancone. “So for those traveling near the holidays here, be careful, there could be some slick spots on the roads, no matter the elevation.”

Airport director Jeff Wadekamper has a few travel tips if you’re taking off, including getting to the airport a bit earlier than normal, and if traveling with gifts, travelers are advised to leave them unwrapped until they get to their destination.

“The reason we suggest that is because when you go through TSA, if they have to look at those packages, they may have to unwrap them if they need to inspect them further, and you hate to see somebody's wrapping get messed up,” Wadekamper said.

So whether you’re taking to the skies or staying on the roads, a little planning can go a long way this holiday season.

