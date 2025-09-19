Wild for Accessibility campaign to install adaptive kayak dock, recreation equipment

The Montana State Parks Foundation is hosting a “Wild for Accessibility Picnic” on Saturday, September 20, to launch their fundraising campaign to improve accessibility for people with disabilities.

The project plans to donate and install an adaptive kayak dock at Spring Meadow Lake State Park, as well as three pieces of adaptive recreation equipment, including wheelchairs that function on sand and snow.

The project raised $30,000 of its $50,000 goal, and they hope to have construction start in the spring.

“We just figured, how can we help improve the accessibility issues at our park to allow more people to enjoy them, and this is one of the things that has come from that conversation,” said Craig Putchat, the Helena recreation manager for Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

The event runs from 12-4 pm and will include demonstrations for both adaptive equipment and kayaks, food trucks, a raffle, and more, and is free to the public.

