Knudsen to head national effort to elect Republican attorneys general candidates

HELENA — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen has been elected to lead the national organization that advocates for electing Republican attorneys general.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Knudsen will serve as the chairman of the Republican Attorneys General Association for the 2026 election cycle.

In a statement, he said next year’s election cycle is significant, given that more than half of the nation’s attorney general seats are up for election. Montana’s AG seat is not up for election next year.

“I am honored to be selected by my colleagues to lead the Republican Attorneys General Association during the most critical year in our organization’s history. Next year, we’re facing 30 AG races which means we must build upon 2025’s record fundraising to ensure we have the necessary resources to defend incumbents and take advantage of opportunities to grow our majority,” stated Knudsen. “As Republican Attorneys General, we are both Freedom’s Frontline and America’s Last Line of Defense. To successfully answer that call, we’ll continue to work with the Trump Administration to preserve, promote, and protect America’s future while also keeping our communities safe from threats of liberalism and lawlessness.”

This is the second time in a month a Montana official has been selected to lead national election efforts.