New leader to take over Montana National Guard

HELENA — The head of the Montana National Guard will be retiring next month, and a new leader is set to take his place.

Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office announced in a statement Tuesday that Maj. Gen. Pete Hronek, the state’s adjutant general and director of the Montana Department of Military Affairs, will step down on June 7. Gianforte appointed Col. Trenton Gibson to take over the position.

“I’m grateful to Gen. Hronek for his service to the State of Montana,” Gianforte said in the statement. “Under his leadership, the men and women of the Montana National Guard have had a true public servant guiding them and their efforts. From helping Montanans recover from disasters to recruiting Montanans to serve their country as a member of the Guard, General Hronek has served Montana with steadfast dedication. I wish him great success as he embarks on this next chapter of his life.”

Jonathon Ambarian Maj. Gen. Pete Hronek, Montana's adjutant general, will be retiring June 7, 2025.

Hronek has served as adjutant general since the start of Gianforte’s administration in 2021. He had previously held several high posts in the Air National Guard, both in Montana and elsewhere.

“I am honored to have served the great state of Montana as the 28th Adjutant General,” Hronek said in a statement. “I have been honored to lead the outstanding soldiers, airmen, and Department of Military Affairs professionals. I am so proud to see them empowered and ready to serve at the next level. They have enhanced their missions and brought on new capabilities to our nation and state. As a result of our efforts, the Montana National Guard is in a better position than ever before to recruit and retain our members.”

MTN News Col. Trenton Gibson, director of the Montana Youth Challenge Academy, in 2024. Gibson has been appointed as Montana's next adjutant general, the head of the Montana National Guard.

Gibson joined the Montana National Guard in 1995. He currently commands the 1889th Montana Army National Guard Regional Support Group in Butte, and he’s the director of the Montana Youth Challenge Academy in Dillon.

“I thank Maj. Gen. Hronek for his honorable service to our state and nation and his steadfast leadership of the Montana National Guard,” Gibson said in a statement. “I appreciate Gov. Gianforte offering me the honor and privilege of serving in this capacity. The Montana National Guard and the Department of Military Affairs are home to exceptional professionals, and I have been blessed to serve in both organizations for over 25 years. I also thank my family for their support and sacrifice as I step into this critical role.”

A change of command ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, June 8 at Fort Harrison.