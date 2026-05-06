Windy Boy says he's restarting congressional campaign

HELENA — State Sen. Jonathan Windy Boy, D-Box Elder, says he’s reversing his decision and restarting his campaign for U.S. House, fighting back against allegations that he calls “a coordinated political smear.”

Windy Boy sent MTN a news release Wednesday afternoon, in which he said claims of sexual misconduct against him have already been investigated and he has never been criminally charged.

“This is about the public record and about accountability,” Windy Boy said in the release. “My enemies are making a lot of noise but just as before there have been no charges, no adjudication, this is all dirty politics, based upon rumors and slanderous allegations to influence election outcomes just weeks before voting begins.”

Windy Boy suspended his campaign last month, citing health and personal reasons. However, the Montana Democratic Party’s announcement of his decision referred to what they called “allegations of serious sexual abuse” against him.

Brian Miller and Sam Lux, the other two candidates in the Democratic primary in Montana’s eastern congressional district, have talked extensively in public and on social media about accusations against Windy Boy, including claims of sexually inappropriate messages to a minor. Miller, an attorney, has said he is now representing one of Windy Boy’s accusers.

In the weeks since, news reports have raised other allegations, including a former legislative staffer accusing him of showing her an explicit photo of himself.

In his statement, Windy Boy said he was being “politically prosecuted by the Democratic Leadership” and that his opponents were engaging in “character assassination.”

“The bottom line here is I have not been afforded my constitutional rights to due process, while those rights have been grossly violated I am innocent until proven guilty,” he said.

Windy Boy called himself the most qualified candidate in the eastern district race and “the most vetted candidate in the country.”

He also called on the Legislature to “cease and desist any and all formal actions against him.” Earlier this week, Republican and Democratic Senate leadership issued a joint statement, saying they had agreed to remove Windy Boy from his legislative committee assignments.

“We’re taking the steps within our authority to hold Senator Windy Boy accountable for his actions and protect the integrity of the Montana Senate, including stripping him of all appointed responsibilities for the remainder of the current legislative cycle,” Senate President Sen. Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, and Senate Minority Leader Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, said in the statement. “Sen. Windy Boy still needs to do the right thing and completely resign from public office.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the Montana Democratic Party released a statement to MTN from party chair Shannon O’Brien in response to Windy Boy’s announcement.

“The credible allegations against Senator Jonathan Windy Boy are serious, longstanding, and disqualifying for public service,” O’Brien said. “The Montana Democratic Party supports the call for him to step down from his current position. We do not support his renewed status in this race and instead strongly urge Montanans in the Second Congressional District to choose Brian Miller or Sam Lux.”