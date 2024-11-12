Montana Red Cross looking for community support gifting overseas troops this holiday season

HELENA — The holiday season is right around the corner and the Red Cross is preparing a gift this year for active duty members.

"Operation Holiday Cheer" is a way for the public, and the Red Cross, to help thank active duty members by gathering care items for troops deployed overseas.

They're asking the public to drop off requested items to their locations where Red Crossers will then assemble and ship the care packages to those serving in Camp Buehring in Kuwait.

"One of our biggest accomplishments is hoping to get that comfort and care item to our service members that are deployed. So for me personally, I have a spouse that's been deployed a couple of times, just making sure that they know that people at home care about them and are thinking about them," said American Red Cross of Montana Service to the Armed Forces Director Sara Cease.

They'll have drop-off stations at any of its blood donation centers across the state. The deadline to drop off requested itemsis now on November 15.

"Primarily items that they don't necessarily get through other channels," said Cease, "So some comfort items to bring a little touch of home. Amazing how much just a much of a tube of chapstick means to someone when they're deployed. So making sure they have some comfort items, some refreshments and some fun items during the holidays."