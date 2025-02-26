Montana Senate backs Indigenous Peoples' Day bill

HELENA — On Tuesday, the Montana Senate overwhelmingly supported a bill to establish Indigenous People’s Day in the State of Montana.

Senate Bill 224 will change the state holiday on the second Monday in October to be recognized as both Indigenous People’s Day and Columbus Day.

“I think what this bill does, is it really asks people to look in the mirror and learn about yourself, learn about others and take the time to celebrate each other,” said the bill’s sponsor Sen. Shane Morigeau, D-Missoula.

There have been efforts in the United States for decades to change Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day. Supporters of the movement say the Italian navigator Christopher Columbus brought colonization and death to communities that were already established in the Americas. Columbus Day supporters celebrate Italian heritage and Columbus’ achievements that led to European settlements in the Americas.

Bills to change Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day have been introduced in several past legislative sessions in Montana, but all have failed.

Supporters of this year’s bill said it was a good way to recognize the heritage of both sides.

“I think this is a really good compromise, a way to honor multiple cultures and respect our heritage,” said Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton.

All but two senators voted in favor of the bill on second reading.

SB 224 also officially changes the state holiday of Lincoln's and Washington's Birthdays to President’s Day.