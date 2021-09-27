Montana VA holding a virtual town hall on Tuesday

HELENA — The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) will hold a virtual town hall Tuesday that will focus on flu shots, COVID-19 updates, upcoming clinic openings across the state as well as other issues such as mental health programs and suicide prevention.

The second part of the town hall will be open to Veterans’ questions and concerns. Representatives from Veterans Health Administration and Veterans Benefits Administration will be available to answer questions.

The town hall will run from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Veterans can join by phone at 866-478-3358 or visit www.access.live/MontanaVATownHall for a livestreamed video. The town hall will also be livestreamed on the Montana VA Facebook page.

“It is more important than ever to be engaged with your healthcare, and we are grateful for the many ways Veterans have remained connected during the pandemic,” said MTVAHCS Executive Director Dr. Judy Hayman. “We understand there are many questions about COVID-19, clinic openings and a variety of other issues. We hope Veterans attend Tuesday’s virtual town hall so we can answer as many questions as possible.”