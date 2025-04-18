Montanans celebrate 250th anniversary of Paul Revere's Midnight Ride at the capitol

HELENA — Montanans gathered at the Capitol to celebrate the 250th anniversary of two pivotal events in American history, Paul Revere’s Midnight Ride and the spark of the American Revolution.

“Paul Revere’s ride leading into the battles of Lexington and Concord, in particular, reminds us that Americans as a people are vigilant," Chris Averill, the chair of Montana's 250th Commission. "We are focused on preparedness and understanding that we play a major role in the world and the future.”

Community members, veterans, historians, and performers filled the Capitol Rotunda in celebration of the “Midnight Ride of Paul Revere,” which warned colonists of the impending march of redcoat troops from Boston to the communities of Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts.

The event was hosted by the Montana 250th Commission and was established by the Montana legislature in 2023.

“The point is really to prepare for and celebrate America’s birthday and the signing of the Declaration of Independence," Averill says. "We will turn 250 next year."

In addition to the celebration of the 250th anniversary, the goal of the event is to foster education and discussion on how history has shaped where we are now.

Averill says, “Our task is really to remind people of the important figures and events in history and let them think about it, interpret it, and discuss it among one another so that they can become better civic participants and civic citizens.”

Two lanterns were ignited during the ceremony that celebrates riders like Samuel Prescott and will remain illuminated overnight to recall the famed lanterns hung in Boston’s North Church steeple in 1775.

"So for me really, the two lights remind me of the idea that America is a city on a hill and it is a beacon to the world," Averill says.

If you are wondering how to celebrate tonight, April 18, you can light two candles as part of the Two Lights for Tomorrow initiative, and Saturday, April 19, is a day of service.

