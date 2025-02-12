HELENA — The winter months are peak time for structure fires and in our community firefighters are staying busy, raising the need for fire safety as we face Montana's bitter cold.

Wood stoves, chimneys and space heaters are common ways to stay warm, but also common things that put you and your home in danger if not managed properly.

Montana's cold temperatures also raise risk for structure fires

Helena Fire Department assistant chief Mike Chambers says, "We do get an uptick in types of fires we see that are caused by colder weather through lack of maintenance of chimneys and people really trying to heat their entire home with a wood stove that's probably overfilled and getting too hot."

Maintaining heating equipment and being careful where you put things with a flame are important.

"Heaters within your home that are electric make sure that they have tip-over protections," Chambers says. "If you are burning candles in the home keep them away from drapes and put them on a surface where they won't fall over or get knocked over."

Chambers also says, "Burning the right type of wood is important.

He says to burn dry natural materials to prevent flammable buildup within furnaces

Along with fire, carbon monoxide is another concern in the winter.

"Make sure when you come home, shut off your car if you are putting it in the garage and you are just aware of your environment and what you are doing on a day-to-day basis," Chambers says.

Working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors could help save your home and life. It is vital to check them monthly and replace their batteries yearly.

