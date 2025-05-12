Morel mushrooms: Safety tips to know this season

HELENA — Morel season is upon us, and although searching for these mushrooms can be fun, and the some consider them a delicacy, they can have dangerous impacts.

People are advised to use caution when foraging for and consuming morel mushrooms.

Improper identification, handling and preparation can lead to severe illness and even death.

MTN News

It is important to ensure that the morels you pick are dry and firm.

Also, avoid storing morels in plastic bags; this can cause the mushrooms to sweat and grow harmful bacteria.

Finally, make sure any morels that you eat are fully cooked; cooking the mushrooms likely reduces the level of toxins present.

If you think you got sick from eating a morel mushroom, consult your healthcare provider.

