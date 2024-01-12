Most Helena area schools will remain open on Friday

All Helena Public Schools will operate as usual on Friday, Jan 12, but attendance is optional according to the school district.

Parents who wish to keep their student/s home are asked to please contact their school secretary, or call the school attendance number, as soon as possible on Friday morning.

East Helena and Montana City will also remain open on Friday. However, Canyon Creek has announced it will be closed.

Buses are scheduled to run, but there may be delays.

Those whose students will attend school are reminded of the following:

