Motocross racing season kicks off Saturday in Helena at Last Chance Raceway

The first motocross race of the season kicks off Saturday morning with hundreds of multi-generational riders at Last Chance Raceway.

Riders like 17-year-old Herbie Lay. Lay didn't mind the weather.

"It's a little windy, a little cold..but theres been worse and theres been better," he said. It's Lay's sixth season riding and the stakes are high - a sibling rivalry is brewing. "I'm excited to race my brother as well."

Local families have been getting to know each other over the years at Last Chance Raceway.

According to Jay Olsen, a local pro, motorcross is a family affair. "I've been riding for 30 years and they've been at it for 4 years," he said.

Bryan Demaray, Vice President of the Last Chance Raceway Association wants to bring even more people together.

"This Saturday is the Easter Grand Prix on April 19th. Racing starts at 9:30. Admission is free for spectators, racers have to pay a fee. Come on out you'll probably see 200 riders throughout the day...in all different classes starting with five-year-olds on 50's complete with old guys that have been riding for 60 years," said Demaray.

"I'm pretty sure I'm going into my sixth year of riding and my favorite part about it is racing," said Everett Olsen, an excited nine-year-old rider.