Paddle Palooza: 180+ paddlers support breast cancer survivors on Flathead Lake

POLSON — More than 180 paddlers took to Flathead Lake Saturday for the sixth annual Paddle Palooza event, completing a 25-mile trek to raise awareness and support breast cancer survivors.

The event, organized by The Silver Lining Foundation, brings together breast cancer survivors and supporters who use dragon boats and outriggers on the scenic Montana lake.

"It definitely helps if you exercise, and they found that actually, Dragon Boating is where they started doing that, and they got hooked up with some people in Maui, and started getting into the outriggers," said Rob Olson, husband of a breast cancer survivor and paddler.

The Silver Lining Foundation serves as both a support group and a non-profit for breast cancer survivors, encouraging exercise, which studies show can help prevent cancer recurrence.

This year's Paddle Palooza began with speeches from several speakers, including Nan Condit, President of The Silver Lining Foundation.

A Hawaiian wisdom keeper and paddling legend, Kee-mo-kay-o ka-Pa-hula-who-ah, officially opened the ceremony with a blessing.

"He has come here and he has donated boats and helped them along their journey to remain cancer free," Olson said.

Maddie Kiefer/MTN News Over 180 paddlers took part in a 25-mile voyage on Flathead Lake to support breast cancer survivors and honor those who have died.

In a touching moment before beginning their journey, paddlers released roses into the water to honor friends and family lost to breast cancer.

"They throw out a rose, in honor of those who have fallen and those who are still struggling, and even the friends that they are... the gals that they are surviving with," Olson said.

Following the ceremony, Ka-Pa-hula-who-ah sent the paddlers off to begin their 25-mile journey across Flathead Lake, carrying memories of loved ones with them.