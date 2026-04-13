More than 70 local volunteers and students donated their time on Saturday to assist the Wild Divide Chapter of Wild Montana in cleaning up seven popular recreation sites around Helena ahead of Earth Day.

Wild Montana estimates volunteers removed about 500 pounds of garbage from the Causeway, North Hills, Scratchgravel Hills, York Bridge, Regulating Reservoir, and Upper Prickly Pear Creek.

Joey Biancone - MTN News Over 70 volunteers showed up to clean Helena trails and fishing access sites on Saturday.

Keeping trash out of wild areas is critical for the health of the ecosystem and wildlife, as animals may not be able to tell the difference between litter and food. Public lands offer something for everyone to enjoy, whether fishing, hiking, or hunting, making it essential to keep them waste-free.

"There's times I've been on trails that are 10 miles long and I still find garbage halfway through," said Matthew Paulsen, Vice President of the Wild Divide Chapter. "I bring it with me, and I take it back out. Just because every little bit helps."

Student groups from Carroll College, Helena High School, Capital High School, and East Helena High School were all in attendance.

(WATCH: Volunteers clear about 500 pounds of trash from Helena recreation sites)

Volunteers clear about 500 pounds of trash from Helena recreation sites

Avery Hager, a junior in East Helena High School's National Honor Society Club, recalled his recent visits to the Helena Regulating Reservoir and how he enjoyed seeing it cleaned up.

"Yeah, I think it just it gives you a chance to give back to, like, the community and to the place that you come to quite a bit," Hager said.

Volunteers found some unbelievable pieces of trash during the cleanup.

"Yeah, it was super surprising to find the machete out here," said Kyla Rigby, a board member of the Wild Divide Chapter. "I personally did not find it, but this is definitely the find of the day."

Joey Biancone - MTN News A group of volunteers alongside Kyla Rigby, board member of the Wild Divide Chapter, found a machete among other trash at the John G. Mine Trailhead in the Scratchgravel Hills on Saturday.

The Wild Divide Chapter hosts an Earth Day cleanup annually and offers resources to get involved in public lands conservation and enjoyment.

Wild Montana is an advocacy group that spreads awareness about policy relating to public lands. The Wild Divide Chapter of Wild Montana supports at a local level through volunteering initiatives and outreach.

"I say get out every chance you can get. It's what fuels my fire. It's what fuels the fire of the people I surround myself in. And there's something about finding yourself lost in the mountains of Montana that just really make you feel how special this place really is," Paulsen said.

To find local trails and to learn more about Wild Montana, visit their website.