Colorado grocery store ready to reopen doors following last year's mass shooting

BOULDER, Colo. — Nearly a year after a gunman took 10 lives at a grocery store in the Table Mesa neighborhood of Boulder, the store is ready to reopen.

Scripps station KMGH in Denver got a behind-the-scenes look at the remodeled Kings Soopers grocery store before it officially reopens to the public on Wednesday morning.

"It gives me shivers right now just thinking about that day. It was quite a tragedy in our community. I have shopped at that King Soopers for about 24 years now," shopper Lisa Finnigan said.

For many, time brought with it reflection and rebuilding. The doors of the Table Mesa King Soopers reopening on Wednesday is another step toward recovery.

"This community isn't just strong, it's stronger and the reopening of the store signifies that strength, and that we're continuing to come together as a community," King Soopers spokesperson Jessica Trowbridge said.

The remodel includes significant changes to the store's exterior, including large windows across the front, a new entry and higher ceilings with more light.

King Soopers said safety was at the forefront of its designs but did not elaborate on security enhancements.

"Any specifics regarding the safety enhancements is proprietary information and could potentially be a risk for us to share that, but we will always continue to focus on safety," Trowbridge said.

For shoppers, the store's reopening feels like a step in the right direction.

"It is really a community store. I went to several memorials after with people saying, 'I met my husband in the parking lot,'" shopper Lisa Bryant said. "So, I think it will mean a lot for the community to have a store so close by."

The store will officially open to the public Wednesday after a ceremony honoring the victims.

"Looking forward to this event opening up and remembering the lives that were lost but also looking forward to some positive and community building," Finnigan said.

In June, officials will install a tree garden on the west corner of the lot to honor the 10 lives taken in the shooting.

This story was originally published by Ivan Rodriguez on Scripps station KMGH in Denver.