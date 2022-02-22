Man arrested for allegedly trying to break into tiger enclosure at Boston zoo

A man was arrested Monday after police said he attempted to break into the tiger enclosure at the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston.

According to WFXT in Boston, the 24-year-old climbed over a gate to get into the zoo and then attempted to get into the area where a Bengal tiger is housed.

Zoo security reportedly apprehended the man, who was not hurt, until police arrived.

Police said the man "scaled multiple fences in his attempt to get to the tigers," WFXT reported.

When asked about his motive, the man reportedly said he was "very interested in tigers."

WFXT says the man was released from custody and will likely be arraigned on Tuesday.