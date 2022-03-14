Officials: War threatening global food supply
Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Men cook a meal in a street in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. The surrounded southern city of Mariupol, where the war has produced some of the greatest human suffering, remained cut off despite earlier talks on creating aid or evacuation convoys. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Posted at 1:56 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 15:56:37-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.