Pence says he would 'consider' testifying before Jan. 6 committee

Former Vice President Mike Pence is keeping the door open to testifying before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

Pence commented Wednesday during an event in New Hampshire.

“If there was an invitation to participate, I would consider it," Pence said.

He added, "Under the Constitution, we have three coequal branches of government. Any invitation directed at me, I’d have to reflect on the unique role I was serving in as vice president. It would be unprecedented in history for a vice president to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill."

Pence was overseeing the Electoral College count when rioters began storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He was taken to a secure location before eventually certifying Joe Biden's victory.

Pence faced an intense pressure campaign from former President Donald Trump to delay the certification of the election. He rejected the president's idea because he said he didn't have the authority.