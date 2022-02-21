Watch
Skydiving instructor dies in Texas after jump goes wrong

The FAA is now investigating the incident.
Posted at 10:36 AM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 12:36:31-05

WALLER, Tex. — A skydiving instructor is dead after a parachute didn’t open during a jump.

The instructor was performing a tandem jump on Saturday in Waller, Texas, north of Houston.

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office said the man’s parachute did not open when he jumped.

It is unclear whether the chute did not open at all or if it malfunctioned, the sheriff’s office said.

The instructor and a female student were airlifted to a trauma center.

The man died at the hospital.

The student was seriously injured but is expected to be okay.

Neither person has been identified.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

