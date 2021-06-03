’You’ll be missed’: O.J. Simpson reacts to death of defense lawyer F. Lee Bailey

Defense lawyer F. Lee Bailey, best known for his high-profile clients including O.J. Simpson, Patricia Hearst, and Albert DeSalvo, has died at the age of 87.

Bailey died Thursday in Georgia, according to the Boston Globe , citing a former law partner.

Simpson posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon announcing the death of his lawyer and friend, and reminisced about times after his trial when the two would hang out.

I lost a great one. F Lee Bailey you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/6s8JI3OQVB — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 3, 2021

Simpson said Bailey was working on a book before his death about the headline-grabbing 1995 murder trial.