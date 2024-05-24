New exhibit rolls into ExplorationWorks

HELENA — On Saturday, May 25, ExplorationWorks opens up its new exhibit Gear Up: The Science of Bikes.

Visitors this summer at the science museum will get hands-on experiences and learn about the science and history behind bicycles.

Executive Director Heather O’Neill says she looks forward to people experiencing the new exhibit.

“I think the really neat thing behind it is taking a look at the science behind the bikes, how they function, how they work. Lots of people know how to ride a bike but to really understand everything that goes behind the scenes to build that is pretty neat,” said O’Neill.

MTN News

O’Neill took over as executive director in October. She said she’s thankful for the community’s continued support and noted ExplorationWorks would not be possible without the donors, sponsors and guests.

“It’s super exciting. I mean for a place this size it’s really unique that we can bring something like [this exhibit] to the community,” O’Neill noted. “The only way we can do this is with the community support, especially our big sponsors for bringing this exhibit here to Helena.”

Gear Up: The Science of Bikes opens Saturday, May 25 beginning at 10 a.m. The exhibit is sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, Great West Engineering and Jackson, Murdo and Grant PC.

Since bikes first started making the rounds in the late 1800s, the popular machines have affected how people live, work and play.

Montana has a rich history with bicycles. The state is home to some premier biking trails and the Iron Riders, the all-Black 25th Infantry Regiment Bicycle Corps, started in Fort Missoula on their 1,900-mile trip to Saint Louis.

MTN News

ExplorationWorks Exhibits and Facilities Director Matt Jetty says one of the things he loves about Gear Up is the collection of different bikes on display.

“It is a really nice collection of old bikes. Probably the coolest collection of bikes I’ve ever seen,” Jetty told MTN.

In addition to the bikes on display, there are a multitude on hands-on exhibits where people can learn the mechanics at work with bicycles.

Over the coming months, ExplorationWork will host regular summer events including their first-ever community bike ride on Saturday, June 15.

Each participant will receive free admission to ExplorationWorks that day and a free ride at the Great Northern Carousel. More information about the event can be found here.

Exploration Works staff also noted there are a few spots still open for their summer camps.