HELENA — Families in Helena now have a new hands-on activity to try this summer as Sleeping Giant Lanes opens its new outdoor sluice mining attraction.

Located on the east side of Sleeping Giant Lanes, the activity lets visitors search through bags filled with mining material for gemstones, crystals, fossils and other hidden treasures.

(WATCH: New sluice mining attraction opens at Sleeping Giant Lanes)

New attraction in Helena links back Montana's mining past

Operator and manager Kimberly Katen said the idea was inspired by Helena’s mining history.

“So this is like a sluice box for mining, Helena used to be a huge mining town. So we just wanted to bring a little bit of history back into Helena,” Katen said.

After purchasing a mining bag, visitors pour the material into running water and sift through it to uncover different rocks and treasures hidden inside. The bags are supplied by Sandy Creek Mining Company and come in several sizes, ranging from a 3-pound bag for $9 to a 20-pound bag for $59.99. Larger bags include fossils, while smaller bags focus mainly on gemstones and crystals.

Katen said the attraction was designed to get families outside and spending time together.

“We're always kind of looking for the next best thing and looking to get kids off the screen and outside and playing around and having fun with the family,” she said.

According to Katen, the response from the community has already been strong, with many families staying much longer than expected.

“They come out and buy 1 bag and then go back in and buy 4 more before they’re done,” Katen said.

For kids, part of the excitement comes from not knowing what they might discover next.

“I loved that this rock and it’s so cool,” said Everley Katen, the manager’s daughter.

“When I shaked it up I saw a huge rock and it was this one,” said visitor Brooklyn Ogle.

Katen said the attraction is not just popular with children.

“We have had all the way up to 40- 50-year-olds coming out here. Spending time with their grandkids, and they have more fun than the kids sometimes,” she said.

Owners say they are continuing to expand the area by adding misters and educational signs with fun facts about the different materials visitors can find.

The sluice mining attraction is open daily, weather permitting, from noon to 8 p.m. during the summer.

