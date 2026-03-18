NorthWestern to host fundraising activity at 2026 Home Show Expo

NorthWestern Energy will be fundraising for the Helena Area Community Foundation (HACF) and the United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area during the 2026 Home Show Expo on March 21–22 at the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds in Helena.

Courtesy: Helena Area Community Foundation Helena Holiday Cruise

The event is titled “Make a Basket, Make a Difference.” People can participate in a pop-a-shot basketball game at the company’s booth, where each successful basket will result in a $1 donation to the two organizations.

Jonathon Ambarian

The activity is free to the public and is part of the broader Home Show Expo hosted at the fairgrounds.

Wes Feist, Community Relations Manager, said in a press release, “Come by our booth, show off your skills, and help raise money for these organizations that support our community.”

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Emily Frazier, Executive Director of the Helena Area Community Foundation, said, “HACF connects generosity to community need - helping donors, nonprofits, and partners work together to strengthen the place we call home.”

Emily McVey, Executive Director of United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area, also said, “We provide the opportunity for people to work together to achieve more than any single person or organization can do alone.”

Both nonprofits focus on community development and collaboration, including grant-making, nonprofit support, and coordinated local initiatives.

