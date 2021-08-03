Olympic Handball Day 11: France drops 42 to reach semifinals, Spain gets historic win

France unloads

Upset by Denmark in the gold-medal match at Rio 2016, France's men's handball team Tuesday blasted its way to a spot in the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics.

In a brilliant show from start to finish, France scored 21 goals in each half and was never seriously threatened in a 42-28 victory over Bahrain.

Kentin Mahe paced the winners with nine goals on 10 shots.

Spain's comeback eliminates Swedes

Sweden took a 20-18 lead into halftime on the strength of five goals on five shots from Hampus Wanne, who found the net on his first four shots after the break, but when it was all over, Spain had its first-ever win over Sweden in Olympic action.

Spain took advantage of two missed penalty shots by Sweden to climb back into the match, and after Sweden scored for a 30-30 tie, Spain ripped off three consecutive goals before fighting off a furious closing effort from Spain.

Sweden scored but four goals in the final 15 minutes of the match, while Spain racked up nine while advancing to the medal round.

Aliex Gomez paced Spain with eight goals on eight shots.