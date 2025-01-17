Outfitters and guides across Montana gather in Helena for 69th Legislative Session

HELENA — Montana outfitters and guides are in Helena this weekend for their 50th convention.

A big part of Montana's draw is the natural beauty of the outdoors and there is a whole industry supported by the vast recreation opportunities it provides. On Friday into Saturday, outfitters and guides have come to Helena and a major topic of discussion at the annual convention is laws and proposals considered during the 69th session that could impact their industry.

"It shouldn't be a fight, it should be a collaboration," said Scott Vollmer, Vice President of The Montana Outfitter and Guides Association, and owner of Scott Vollmer Outfitting.

The Montana Outfitter and Guides Association (MOGA) gathers for a two-day summit to discuss ways to try and protect their industry.

"We're not always going to agree, and depending on which side of the political spectrum you are... We will always want to try to set those things aside," said Vollmer.

MOGA believes they have a great relationship with those in the legislature over the year, and say this year may be tough to work together, but that's nothing new.

"You always have your hiccups. Every legislative session is contentious but as far as talking to legislators and having a relationship with them, we've always valued those relationships and tried to cultivate and develop those relationships as best as possible," said Vollmer.

Vollmer says he has some concerns this session.

One of those concerns is the proposed Senate Bill 90, which would provide property tax assistance for primary residences, funding with lodging tax revenue and rental car tax revenue, which can turn tourists away from the state.

"For us, our take on this session is defend our industry. Not try to push anything forward. Proactively kind of look at some things that and educate what how these policy decisions would be negative to both outfitting, and also that you know that public resource as well," said Vollmer.

While outfitters and guides do benefit from customers within the state, most of their business comes from tourists.

MOGA says they're not the only ones who gain from tourism.

"Just the guides and outfitters industry brings in over $500 million to the Montana economy each year. In addition to that, you have hunters and fishers as well as outdoor recreation is that are bringing in money as they come in to explore Montana," said Marina Miller, a member of the Congressional Sportsmen's Foundation, an organization that works closely with MOGA.

The two-day convention will run from Friday until 3 p.m. on Saturday. Picking up shortly after, the 17th annual Big Hearts Under The Big Sky auction will also held on Saturday beginning at 4 p.m.

The auction helps the organization cover the cost of providing high-quality therapeutic outdoor adventures to veterans and children with illnesses.