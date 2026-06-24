"Pain the Town Purple" raises awareness for Alzheimer's around Helena

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Health Awareness Month, and businesses and advocates around Helena are raising awareness for Alzheimer’s around the community.

Evan Charney, MTN News Event flyers for "Paint the Town Purple"

The “Paint the Town Purple” campaign aims to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s and dementia by spreading purple around the community. Businesses can participate by wearing purple, painting windows, giving out purple coffee drinks, or planting purple flowers.

Organizers say 1 in 10 Montanans will be diagnosed with Alzheimer's, and 1 in 5 will be affected by dementia.

“It’s really pretty prevalent in our state, unfortunately, and we hope to reduce those numbers,” said advocate Heather Basset.

BeeHive Homes of Helena, offering assisted living and memory care for seniors, is just one organization participating by painting their windows. Residents say they appreciate the campaign and support.

Evan Charney, MTN News A window painted at BeeHive Homes of Helena

Donations to the Alzheimer’s Association will help fund research to reduce the risk of dementia, as well as provide resources to those affected.

Advocates encourage everyone to join the Southwest Montana Alzheimer’s Walk at Stodden Park in Butte on October 4. More information about how you can donate can be found here.

