HELENA — Something as small as a pop can tab is making a big difference for one young girl battling hip dysplasia.

Meet six-year-old Ellie Uthman, who was diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia last year. She’s already had four surgeries to reconstruct both hips.

(WATCH: Pop can tabs donations help with Montana girl's medical costs)

Pop can tabs donations help with Montana girl's medical costs

“It’s definitely not what we wanted life to look like for her starting kindergarten, and wanting to be involved in sports like her siblings,” said Ellie’s mom, Amy Uthman.

But that hasn’t stopped Ellie.

“She's just been so joyful through all of it,” Amy stated. “Ellie's positive attitude has made it all a breeze.”

During treatment, expenses can add up, from housing to travel, and even meals.

Evan Charney, MTN News Ellie using crutches to support walking

The Ronald McDonald House helps raise funds to offset those costs, all through collecting pop can tabs. While aluminum prices can vary, the donated tabs usually bring in around $0.40 to $0.55 a pound. It takes around 1,000 tabs to make a pound.

This inspired Ellie to start collecting pop can tabs herself. The family asked for help from the community, and one of Ellie’s classmates rose to the challenge.

Charlee Layson started collecting pop can tabs to help her friend, and enlisted her dad, Brūs Layson, owner of Advocate PT, to join in the effort.

Evan Charney, MTN News A patient donating pop can tabs

“As they were sitting there with all of their drinks,” Brūs explained, “she would take a cup and run around to every single person in there and ask to take their tabs, constantly, all the time.”

Since then, patients and other local businesses and organizations have pitched in.

Ellie’s goal was to fill her pool at home with tabs, and it’s safe to say they hit that goal, collecting over 300,000 tabs weighing over 95 pounds.

While they’ve hit their goal, the family will continue collecting pop can tabs to support other families in need.

“Even though they may not know her directly, they just see a little girl trying to do something good,” Amy said.

Now, towards the end of treatment, the Utham family says they appreciate support from the community on Ellie’s road to recovery.

Evan Charney, MTN News One of the collection jars for Ellie

“It's just a really cool thing to see the community come together to help someone in need,” Brūs said.

“It just feels good,” Ellie said. “Thank you.”

The family heads to Salt Lake later this summer for Ellie’s last surgery.

