An electrifying exhibit light's up ExplorationWorks that aims to spark interests to Montana youth

HELENA — ExplorationWorks is ready to go this Saturday by revealing their new exhibit so they can educate young minds about the world of, electricity.

The exhibit was created by ExplorationWorks' Exhibits Director Matthew Jetty, with some help from his kids as well.

"It's a bit of a flashback for me just because it was pre-COVID and so much has happened in four years," said Jetty.

Long-time visitors to ExplorationWorks may remember the exhibit.

"So I got to take this out of storage and just I remember building it in partnership with NorthWestern energy and they were really great and it's sort of like time travel for me," said Jetty.

The exhibit will include static electricity with a Van de Graaff generator, a bike that generates electricity for a LEGO city, finding out where the electricity in your house comes from, and more.

"It's good to get a young generation thinking about how we make electricity, how we use electricity, and who knows? Who knows where it leads," said Jetty.

What Jetty loves most about his job is getting children to interact with science in a fun way every day, and hopes this exhibit's return will spark new interest in electricity in a new generation.

"I just want them to be interested in electricity because we'll need it forever. And there's all sorts of clever ways to make electricity. And so I hope we inspire some young electrical engineers," said Jetty.

ExplorationWorks has been closed during the installation of the exhibit and will re-open Saturday morning at 10.