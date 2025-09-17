Big Brothers-Big Sisters preps for Bowl For Kids' Sake fundraiser

GREAT FALLS — Big Brothers-Big Sisters has launched its annual Bowl For Kids' Sake fundraiser, aiming to raise $55,000 between two Montana cities this November.

The nonprofit's fundraising events will take place November 1 in Helena and November 2 in Great Falls.

Community members and businesses who donate will have the opportunity to bowl alongside the children they're helping to support.

"The more community members, the more businesses to get involved, the bigger the impact that it makes," said Skyler Bilbrey, community relations coordinator for Big Brothers-Big Sisters in Great Falls.

She added, "It also makes them feel better, too. It really is just a full circle when it comes to being involved with this event and Big Brothers-Big Sisters."

The fundraiser combines community engagement with charitable giving, allowing donors to directly interact with the youth who benefit from Big Brothers-Big Sisters programs.

The organization pairs adult mentors with children to provide guidance, friendship and support.

For information about participating, donating, or volunteering, click here to visit the website.