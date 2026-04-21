Carroll College, Family Promise host Comfort Food Challenge fundraiser

HELENA — Carroll College partnered with Family Promise of Greater Helena to host the Comfort Food Challenge on Sunday.

The fundraiser brought community members together for an evening focused on food and support.

Cristian Mosqueda, MTN News Carroll College hosts fundraiser at Campus Center to help unhoused community members

Dishes were prepared by local participants and served inside the Carroll College Campus Center.

More than 200 people attended the event between 4 and 7 p.m.

Cristian Mosqueda, MTN News Community dishes served at Family Promise fundraiser

Guests were able to sample a variety of comfort foods for an affordable price.

Organizers say the goal was to raise money for families experiencing homelessness.

The event also aimed to build community awareness around housing insecurity.

Cristian Mosqueda, MTN News Family Promise of Greater Helena hosts fundraiser event at Carroll College

By the end of the evening, the fundraiser had generated about $ 20,000, with organizers saying those funds will go directly toward services that support unhoused families in the Helena and surrounding areas.

