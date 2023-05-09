East Helena students learn the importance of the agriculture industry

HELENA — East Helena students experienced farm living and learned more about agriculture on Tuesday for the 6th annual Lewis and Clark County Farm Bureau's Ag Day.

The students rotated between more than a dozen different stations created by Prickly Pear Simmental Ranch to showcase agricultural life.

They included lessons about livestock, arming techniques, soil health, erosion and more.

Secretary Loretta Burnham, said Ag Day can open doors to future careers, and inspire youth to learn more about how their food gets from farm to table.

"We feel like this is the least that we can do to try to help educate our young people as they come up and learn where their food is coming from. Learn, you know, skills that if down the road maybe they want to grow, start growing their own food," said Burnham.

The event is put on by the Lewis and Clark Farm Bureau.

East Helena Student, Corbin Vig, branded his initials into a piece of wood at one station. He told me it is exciting being on the ranch and interacting with the animals.

"It's been really fun. Okay. Because, like, I got to do branding on a piece of wood and I got to brush a miniature horse," said Vig.

The Local Ag Day is in its sixth year, Burnham says it has been a great opportunity for the farm bureau and the students.

"It's just amazing, you know, how much out there there is to learn. And so unless you are fortunate enough to be I mean, to grow up as a ranch kid, you're not going to know this stuff," said Burnham, "So I think this is a huge opportunity and that's why we're doing it."