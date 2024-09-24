Preparation for general rifle season underway for many hunters

HELENA — Rifle season is just around the corner and many gunsmiths and hunters are busy getting ready.

General antelope season is the first big game for rifle season and starts on October 7th. Later in October general elk and deer season will get started.

Inspecting equipment and taking target practice are a couple ways hunters can prepare for the upcoming season.

Ed Beall, a partner at Capital Sports says, "Going to the range and practicing is an important thing. Make sure you fire some rounds, and you are on target".

If you are looking to hit a ranges nearby - there are a few options to choose from. Prickly Pear in Helena is membership only or you can visit ranges near Basin and Townsend.

With many preparing to hunt big game, gun safety comes first.

"Safety is something we always promote, and I think if you look at hunter education that is where it all starts. Going forward as you get older it is always remembering that you treat every firearm as if it is loaded," says Beall.

Other ways to stay safe include wearing blaze orange for visibility and inspecting the area around the target.

Another important hunting date to note is on October 17th when a youth hunt will happen.

For more information on rifle season start dates for specific game you can check the Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks website.

