Prescription Drug Take Back Day encourages proper disposal of medication

HELENA — The last Saturday in April marks the first of two national prescription drug takeback days held each year.

The event is a way for people to remove unneeded and expired medications from their homes safely.

"If you just throw them in the garbage or something like that, children can pick them up or perhaps someone might find them, and it leads to more addiction on the street and more people that need help," Rodrick Carbonell, a licensed addiction counselor, says.

Removing these drugs from the home when they are no longer needed helps prevent them from falling into the hands of people who may abuse them.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, Montanans turned in around 15 hundred pounds of medication during the fall event.

Medications can be dropped off at secure drop boxes safely and anonymously.

April's take-back day will be the 28th time the DEA has held the event.

Since its inception, take-back days have resulted in more than 19 million pounds of medication turned in nationwide, 58 thousand pounds of which were collected in Montana.

Those are drugs that won't end up in the wrong hands.

Carbonell says, "When you go and you return these extra prescription drugs, you are doing your part in helping the fight on drugs."

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can visit the Substance Use Disorder Services and Resources website.

National Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.

You can find security boxes at many local pharmacies and the Law and Justice Center on Fuller Avenue.

The next drug takeback day will take place the last week of October.

